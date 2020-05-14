Ooh la la: Take a look inside this one-of-a-kind Texas chateau on the market for $1.45 million

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your Pinterest dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind property.

Say bienvenue to 6941 Gaston Ave., a French-inspired estate christened Chateau des Grotteaux (“House of the Cave”). The iconic Lakewood residence modeled after a chateau in Normandy, France is the one-time home of prominent Dallas businessman and mayor R.L. Thornton, known to some by his moniker “Mr. Dallas.”Thornton purchased the unfinished home in 1929 and completed construction of the property.

So here’s the skinny on this listing: Tucked away from prying eyes behind a massive stone-and-hedge wall, the one-acre estate boasts expansive grounds, adorned with cannons, ponds, a saltwater pool (considered the second oldest residential pool in Dallas) and statues aplenty. The home itself, a 3,201-square-foot house, sports four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The current owner has kept the grounds in impeccable shape, restoring and updating the property while preserving it’s certain je ne sais quoi.

If you’ve got $1.45 million burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this French-inspired estate your forever home, give real estate agent Decarla Anderson a ring at (214) 695-9043.

Now, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll below photos for a virtual tour of Chateau des Grotteaux.

6941 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 (HAR)

