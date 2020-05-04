Craving alcohol? You can get it delivered or pick it up via curbside at Twin Liquors

HOUSTON – Coronavirus quarantine had many Houstonians craving more alcohol. Many liquor stores, such as Texas family-owned Twin Liquors, opened online ordering to satisfy cravings.

The store offers beer, wine and spirits ranging from local breweries to wineries from all over the globe.

Twin Liquors has several locations around the Greater Houston area, including Conroe, Sugar Land and Cypress.

Customers who purchase alcohol with delivery must be 21 years or older to sign off. ID is required to receive your order.

With protocols in place, customers choosing to pick up their order can find sneeze guards and social distancing markers. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Saturday.

