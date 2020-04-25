Your Texas happy place? Many KPRC 2 readers say it’s all about the beach

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As part of a new feature called “My Texas Happy Place,” we’ve been asking KPRC 2 readers to share a photo of their all-time favorite Texas place and explain why it’s so special.

This week’s feature: Because of the coronavirus pandemic which prompted stay-at-home orders, many Texans find themselves missing the beach weather as temperatures get warmer.

For Facebook follower Stacy Rice, she is so ready to go back.

“The beach is my happy place!! Ready for it to open back up!!” she said.

Other followers agree. With summertime months itching on the warmer side, Texans hope the stay-at-home orders will subside to allow for outdoor activity to resume.

Cecilia Villegas Perez says South Padre Beach is her happy place.

Linda Cirrone Lambert shares a recent photo of Galveston Island beach, hoping it returns to normal soon.

Do you have a favorite Texas Happy Place of all time? Let us know in the comments below!