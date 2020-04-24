Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant in Galveston has reopened, will give free food to first responders and boost their workers’ pay

GALVESTON, Tx – Two of Galveston Island’s favorite restaurants have reopened to serve the community.

Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant, along with Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar released a statement on their Facebook page confirming that they will bring back all of their staff to reopen both restaurants along with a boost in pay.

“We have faced many challenges such as financial hardship and hurricanes but even all the hurricanes we have faced do not amount to the damaging effect caused by the pandemic,” Gaido’s said on Facebook, “Who is most affected? Our employees, our families, all citizens. What can we do about it?”

The restaurant also announced that starting Friday and every Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. they will be giving away free food to first responders including police, fire, and medical personal. They will be given out via curbside underneath the big crab.

