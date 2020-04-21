McDonald’s to provide free meals to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

HOUSTON – Houston-area McDonalds would like to show appreciation to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by giving out free meals as a way of saying “thank you."

From April 22 until May 5, first responders, police officers, and healthcare workers can stop by their local McDonalds and get a free meal via carryout or drive thru with their ID as a token of their appreciation.

The “Thank You” meals will feature a choice of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items along with a note of appreciation. Frontline workers can select from a a variety of options below:

Breakfast: Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown

Lunch/Dinner: Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“We want to say thank you to the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines with a special meal on us,” said Carla Moore, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the Greater Houston Owner/Operators Association. “While you’re out there protecting all of us, McDonald’s is here for you.”

The offer limits to one meal per person per day.