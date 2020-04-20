Austin-based company selling ‘Texas Tough’ face masks for those wanting to show their Lone Star State pride

HOUSTON – Want to spread some pride during hard times?

An Austin-based company is selling “Texas Tough” face masks to those who want to show their love for Texas.

The small family-owned business, Texas Humor, made the non-medical grade face mask out of 50% cotton and 50% polyester. The company says its one size fits all. It also offers several other Texas pride masks such as, “Keep Smiling You’re in Texas" and a “Heart or Texas” masks.

According to MySanAntonio.com, the online site began selling the masks last week and sold out within two hours.

Although the site sold out of the masks, the company told MySanAntonio.com that it has created an order four times as large to help supply to meet the demand for those who were’t able to purchase the first time around.

To purchase the $10 mask, click here.