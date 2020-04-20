Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2828 Dunvale Road (Mid West)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2828 Dunvale Road. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 676 square feet.

The building features garage parking. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

1 Hermann Park Court (Macgregor)

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft at 1 Hermann Park Court that's also going for $1,205/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet in the loft. The building has a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

10 Oak Court (Midtown)

Next, check out this 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 10 Oak Court. It's listed for $1,210/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the apartment, which comes furnished, expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

14695 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Located at 14695 Briar Forest Drive, here's a 768-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,214/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd. (South Belt / Ellington)

Listed at $1,215/month, this 1,084-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd.

The building boasts on-site laundry. You can also expect a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $350-$500 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

