Here 2 Help: All of the ways you can volunteer to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

Every day, many Houstonians need help now more than ever.

A majority of nonprofits have stepped up to provide services such as food distribution, meal serving, and pet fostering. Many Houstonians even came out to become virtual volunteers.

If you are wanting to get out of the house for a bit just to donate your time, here’s what you need to know to help:

Where can you find volunteer opportunities right now?

Most volunteer opportunities are posted on volunteerhouston.org.

Part of Interfaith Ministries, Volunteer Houston showcases opportunities from several local nonprofits. Opportunities include participating in a phone bank and meal delivery. You can find such opportunities by visiting the website and click “volunteers.”

Listings have requirements such as age and physical wellness, and state that they provide personal protective equipment to perform the job.

Food distribution volunteering

Attack Poverty

This Houston-area nonprofit will be distributing food to the most needy in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. The distribution is scheduled every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Face masks and gloves will be provided. More info here.

Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank remains open to serve those who need food as well as taking any donations. Volunteers can sign up for a shift at houstonfoodbank.org in various sectors of the organization.

Target Hunger

Target Hunger will be holding a COVID-19 Disaster Distribution, delivering food to Houstonians in need inside the back of their trunks. They are currently taking volunteers now until further notice. Sign up here.

Loaves & Fishes

Loaves & Fishes is a nonprofit that cares for the homeless population. Every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the organization will prep and serve hot lunches. Sign up here.

Animal Shelters

Houston SPCA

The animal shelter is currently taking pet foster volunteers on a wait list at this time. You can sign up to become a foster here.

Houston Humane Society

HHS has limited their volunteers and is only taking them at an appointment basis. This includes pet fostering, however there is no wait list. If you are interested in volunteering your time at the animal shelter, click here for more information.

Virtual Volunteering

Operation Gratitude

Working with soldiers who are serving overseas, Operation Gratitude’s response to COVID-19 is through virtual volunteering. Volunteers who sign up can get involved by writing letters, making paracord bracelets, and creating handmade items for soldiers to use.

Points of Light

Although Points of Light is not taking in physical volunteers, you can still donate your time by participating in virtual activities, such as advocating and receiving donations. More info here.