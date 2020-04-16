This authentic 10-karat Houston Astros championship ring is up for auction

HOUSTON – Missed out on the replica ring giveaways at Minute Maid Park? You might have a chance to own a piece of history after all.

The authentic Houston Astros championship ring, the same one given to the 2017 champions after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, is up for auction at Goldin Auctions. The starting bid is $6,000.

The ring is a size 12, and was worn by former Astros area scout David Brito. It is 10-karat, with approximately 214 diamonds and has the words “HOUSTON STRONG” engraved on the sides and “EARNED HISTORY” on the bottom.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the CAMcare Foundation for COVID-19 relief.

A total of 1,332 rings were given out to Astros players, coaches, and clubhouse staff after winning Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.