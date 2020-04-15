This Texas ranch listed for $11 million is home to the country’s largest collection of rare, historically-significant restored antique barns

Are you looking for a home that boasts authentic Lone Star living? If so, we’ve found the home for you.

For nearly $11 million you could own a piece of the 475-acre lot of the Arch Stanton Ranch in Fredericksburg.

The prime, live water property, located west of Austin, is home to the largest collection of rare, historically-significant restored antique barns in the country and likely the world, according to the original listing on HAR.com.

The ranch has six structures that were restored with the finest craftsmanship, features and accommodations, ideal for events and hosting guests, according to the listing.

The owner is selling 130 acres for $10,995,000. So what exactly will you get for that amount? You’ll get some of the historic barns and windmills, a two-story 15,000 square-foot-home that features eight bedrooms, 11 full baths, one half bath, two dining rooms, a kitchen, a bonus room, a formal dining room, a game room, a loft, a workshop and a whole lot of land.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the Texas-sized ranch on sale.

. (HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)

(HAR)