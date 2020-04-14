Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2305 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2305 McCue Road. It's listed for $1,302/month for its 886 square feet.

The building features garage parking. The listing also promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Here's a 603-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2220 Pinegate Drive that's going for $1,304/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

1518 Main St. (Downtown)

Located at 1518 Main St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,307/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

9889 Cypresswood Drive

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9889 Cypresswood Drive. It's listed for $1,309/month for its 1,147 square feet.

The apartment features a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

