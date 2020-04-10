69ºF

Houston lights up in blue in honor of healthcare workers on the front lines fighting coronavirus

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Houston City Hall changed its lights blue Thursday, a part of the global #LightItBlue movement to support healthcare workers in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy of Downtown Houston)
HOUSTON – Houston sports and civic venues lit up in light blue Thursday, a part of the global #LightItBlue movement to support healthcare workers in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Houston, Minute Maid Park, Houston City Hall, Sugar Land City Hall, the BBVA Stadium, NRG Stadium, Rice Stadium, and the Toyota Center are among the venues to participate.

Here are photos of the #LightItBlue social media campaign:

Downtown Houston

Houston City Hall

City of Sugar Land

NRG Stadium

BBVA Stadium

Toyota Center

Rice Stadium

Minute Maid Park

KPRC 2

