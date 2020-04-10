Houston lights up in blue in honor of healthcare workers on the front lines fighting coronavirus

HOUSTON – Houston sports and civic venues lit up in light blue Thursday, a part of the global #LightItBlue movement to support healthcare workers in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Houston, Minute Maid Park, Houston City Hall, Sugar Land City Hall, the BBVA Stadium, NRG Stadium, Rice Stadium, and the Toyota Center are among the venues to participate.

Here are photos of the #LightItBlue social media campaign:

Downtown Houston

#Houston has never looked more beautiful than it does right now. A huge Thank You to all of our healthcare and essential staff members for your tremendous efforts in saving all of mankind. @GRBCC @HiltonHouston #LightItBlue #MakeItBlue pic.twitter.com/Fsty1OfJvw — HoustonFirst (@HoustonFirst) April 10, 2020

Houston City Hall

#DowntownHouston is proud to #LightItBlue tonight in honor of the healthcare & essential professionals who are saving lives around the clock, creating a universal symbol of solidarity & hope. We are thankful for those who are putting their lives on the line to fight COVID19. pic.twitter.com/rqKz6UKSqQ — Downtown Houston (@DowntownHouston) April 9, 2020

City of Sugar Land

Tonight, our partners at Smart Financial Centre and Constellation Field are lighting it blue in honor of all the frontline employees who continue to work each day to keep Sugar Land moving. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you ❤️#LightItBlue #SugarLandStrong pic.twitter.com/Xe7nTnKDYX — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) April 10, 2020

NRG Stadium

In honor of all the selfless first responders and essential personnel.#LightItBlue | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/CLSLnJNSmH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 10, 2020

BBVA Stadium

Toyota Center

Thank you to all of the healthcare professionals and other essential personnel on the frontlines of this COVID-19 pandemic. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/wsRfenEJzZ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 10, 2020

Rice Stadium

#HoustonWeCan make a difference and #LightItBlue in our community tonight in support of all our heroes on the front lines battling COVID-19.#GoOwls👐 x #RFND pic.twitter.com/lQFRwFUsIR — Rice Athletics (@RiceAthletics) April 10, 2020

Minute Maid Park

Tonight Minute Maid Park joined the nationwide #LightItBlue campaign to show support for healthcare professionals and individuals on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/scFcZWkIKx — Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2020

KPRC 2