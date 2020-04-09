LIST: See where you can have Easter baskets delivered to your door in the Houston-area

Easter is this Sunday and what a better way to celebrate the holiday than showing appreciation with an Easter basket?

Especially during these trying times, an Easter basket may be a good gift for distant friends and family members in quarantine.

Some places are offering same-day delivery or pickup the day before Easter. Call ahead to place your gift order in time for Easter Sunday.

Here’s where you can order your Easter Basket:

Design It Yourself Gift Baskets

Address: 799 Hansen Rd. Suite 204, Houston

It's not too late to order an Easter basket! Check out all of our baskets and place orders for delivery at: designityourselfgiftbaskets.com Posted by Design It Yourself Gift Baskets on Friday, April 3, 2020

Executive Baskets

Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston

Elaine’s Florist & Gift Baskets

Address: 4782 Beechnut, Houston

Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner. Flowers are a big part of the Easter celebration. Elaine's... Posted by Elaine's Florist & Gift Baskets on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Cookies by Design

Address: 1801 Old Spanish Trail Suite B, Houston

Easter Gifts and Goodies Delivered Nationwide.MP4 We're helping out the Easter Bunny with nationwide, safe delivery! 🐰🍪🌼 http://www.cookiesbydesign.com Posted by Cookies by Design on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Edible Arrangements

Address: Multiple locations