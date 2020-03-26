Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10440 Deerwood Road (Briarforest Area)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,001/month, this 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10440 Deerwood Road.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1659 Dart St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay condo over at 1659 Dart St. It's also listed for $1,001/month.

The building has a swimming pool and an elevator. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3700 Kingwood Drive (Kingwood Area)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's an 853-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3700 Kingwood Drive that's going for $1,002/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $350 pet fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7100 Old Katy Road (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 479-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 7100 Old Katy Road. It's listed for $1,005/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 3737 Watonga Blvd., here's an 848-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,005/month.

In the residence, expect to find a fireplace. The building offers outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.