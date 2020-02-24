Score a free season pass to Typhoon Texas on Saturday if you have a Leap Day birthday

HOUSTON – Leaplings finally get to celebrate their birthday this Saturday after a four-year wait, and Typhoon Texas wants to treat them with an awesome gift.

To celebrate their special day, the waterpark will be giving away free 2020 season passes.

“Those born on February 29 get to celebrate their actual birthday only once every four years, so they deserve something special,” said Typhoon Texas president and general manager Evan Barnett in a press release.

To claim their free season pass, leap year babies must show any form of government ID at the ticket booth from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Houston location on 555 Katy Fort Bend Road.

Leap Day season pass holders will have the following benefits:

Unlimited admission to both Typhoon Texas locations

Early entry 30 minutes before the parks open

Discounts on food, non-alcoholic drinks, fast passes, cabana rentals, retail purchases and “Any-Day” guest passes

Typhoon Texas’ Houston location will open its doors for the 2020 season on April 11.