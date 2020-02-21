Most sinful states: Texas ranks among the top

When we say Sin City, most people know we’re talking about Las Vegas. And it makes sense — it is the most sinful city. So it’s not surprising that Nevada is the most sinful state in America.

But where do the other states fall on this list? Well, Texas, we’re here to tell you: You are some naughty folks.

Texas has been ranked as the second most sinful state, right behind Nevada, according to WalletHub.

You’re probably wondering how the list was determined. These were the seven key dimensions:

Anger and hatred -- includes violent crimes, sex offenders, bullying rate, students who carried weapon on school property, hate crime and groups, and prevalence of rape, physical abuse or stalking, mass shootings, road rage, discrimination, firearm deaths, aggravated assault and abuse of elders. Jealousy -- includes thefts, fraud and identity thefts. Excesses and vices — includes obese adults, excessive drinking, fast-food restaurants, reported drunken driving, smoking and coffee drinking, marijuana usage, opioid prescriptions dispensed, drug overdoses, debt-to-income ratio. Greed — casinos, gambling-related arrests, charitable donations as share of income, population with gambling disorders and embezzlement arrests. Lust — includes teen birth rate, Google search for “XXX Entertainment,” time on adult entertainment sites and prostitution arrests. Vanity — includes beauty salons, Google search for “Top 5 plastic surgeons” and expenditures on personal care products and services. Laziness — includes lack of exercise, weekly hours worked, volunteering, time spent watching TV, high school graduations and disconnected youth.

Each state was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most sinful.

Scroll over the states to see where each fell in the ranking, with Nevada at No. 1 as the most sinful, and Vermont ranking at No. 50 as the least sinful.

Texas totals

So here’s where Texas placed in each category:

Anger and hatred: 19

Jealousy: 8

Excesses and vices: 36

Greed: 28

Lust: 1

Vanity: 6

Laziness: 24

Top 10

In case you’re wondering, here are the top 10 most sinful states: