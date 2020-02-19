Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9801 Meadowglen Lane (Westchase)

Listed at $802/month, this 758-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

5219 Richmond Ave., #311 (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5219 Richmond Ave., #311. It's also listed for $802/month for its 725 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool. The unit also offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

6505 Westheimer Road (Mid West)

Located at 6505 Westheimer Road, here's a 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $798/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

