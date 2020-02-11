Everything you need to know about this year’s ‘Mardi Gras! Galveston’ 2020 parades

GALVESTON – Mardi Gras is right around the corner and Galveston is ready for it.

The 109th annual celebration taking place on Galveston’s Historic Strand District and on Seawall Boulevard will feature 24 parades in the span of two weekends. Visitors can expect to see flashy floats, high-stepping marching bands and dazzling dancers at all of the parades.

This year, Mardi Gras! Galveston will take place over three weekends beginning on Friday, Feb. 14, which is also Valentine’s Day.

Weekend One

Friday, Feb. 14

George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade

7 p.m., The Tremont House (2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row)

The parade begins at The Tremont House with festive floats parading through the Historic Strand District on the kickoff night of Mardi Gras! Galveston Friday night.

The Z Krewe participating in last year's Umbrella Brigade during Mardi Gras! Galveston 2019 (Courtesy of Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade

8:30 p.m., Strand Street & 21st Street

The public is invited to participate in this procession as the umbrella dancers perform “The Hokey Pokey” down the streets of Galveston. All participants with decorated umbrellas will receive free admission to the festival on Friday only. Registration is ongoing until day of the event.

Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade

10 p.m., Strand Street and 20th

The last parade of the first night will flow their way through the Strand District.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Official Mardi Gras! Galveston Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K,

11 a.m. 24th Street and Ship’s Mechanic Row

Run or walk through Galveston’s Downtown Historic District and follow it up with a day of celebrations. Runners will receive access to all the festivities in the Entertainment District, including headline concerts, parades and more.

Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Kickoff Parade

Noon, Seawall Boulevard and 57th Street

Celebrating 26 years since its founding, the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius will bring spectacular floats and marching bands as they kick off the second day of the festival.

The Jolly Jester Jaunt 5k, a yearly tradition in Galveston (Courtesy of Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Ninth Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade

1 p.m., Strand Street and 20th Street

The public is invited to participate in the Zaniest Golf Cart Parade of the festival. Friends and family can participate in the parade and receive free admission to the festival grounds on Saturday only.

Krewe d’iHeartMedia Art Car Parade

3 p.m., Strand Street and 20th Street

The iHeartMedia Krewe cruises down the Strand.

Krewe of Gambrinus Parade

6 p.m. Seawall Boulevard and 57th Street

King Gambrinus will throw a grand parade with plenty of bead throwing, floats and marching bands. Searchlights will light up the night.

Sunday, Feb. 16 (Fiesta Gras!)

Fiesta Gras! Parade

1 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

A day of celebration filled with costumed dancers, bands, and more!

Art cars and Jeeps stroll through the Strand (Courtesy of Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Mega 101 Fiesta Gras Parade

4 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

The celebration continues with a second Fiesta Gras parade in the Entertainment District.

Weekend Two

Friday, Feb. 21

Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade

7 p.m, Strand Street and 20th Street

Dedicated to Danny Weber Sr., who served 30 years in the Galveston Fire Department, fire trucks across the state will parade down The Strand with lights and sirens.

Krewe of Babalu 15th Annual “All Krewe Parade”

8 p.m., Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street

Businesses, civic and fraternal organizations will stroll through Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street with all Krewes.

Krewe de Yaga’s Parade

9:30 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

Concluding the second Friday night of Mardi Gras! Galveston is Krewe de Yaga, where only the eeriest vibes will be heard. They will bring a parade full of Yaga’s Café family from the past, present and future. Flip flops and board shorts required!

Saturday, Feb 22

Krewe d’Espirit Rosarie Parade

11 a.m. Seawall Boulevard at Kempner park

High-stepping marching bands, bead throwing, and food throwing will take place starting at Kempner Park, after the return of the “Battle of the Bands” competition.

A parade at the Mardi Gras! Galveston on the Strand. (Courtesy of Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Z Krewe 26th Z Processional

1 p.m., Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street

The Z Krewe celebrates 26 years of Mardi Gras with bands, beads and merriment in its annual Procession on Ship’s Mechanic Row.

Mix 96.5 Parade

2:30 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

Bringing out mixed beads, bands and floats during the preamble of this night’s grand parade on the Strand.

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler Parade

3:30 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

Let the good times roll with this festive parade as we wrap up the last weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston.

Bumpin’ Bus Parade

5:30 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend Bun B will serve as the Grand Marshal of the all-new Bumpin’ Bus Parade, featuring more than 20 decked-out party buses proceeding through downtown on 20th Street.

Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade

6:30 p.m. Seawall Boulevard at 23rd Street

The largest parade of the festival will feature elaborate floats, marching bands, bead throwing and more.

The Jamaica Beach Fire Department strolls through the Strand during Mardi Gras! Galveston 2019 (Courtesy of Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Sunday, Feb. 23 (Family Gras!)

Shriner’s Hospital for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade

12 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

This parade is a tribute to children affected by serious burns and cancer. Patients, families and friends of non-profits are part of this parade featuring high school marching bands, clowns and mini-cars.

Krewe of Barkus and Meowx Parade

1:30 p.m. Strand Street and 20th Street

Costumed pets of all sizes, shapes and species can join in on the fun for this parade and costume contest.

Mardi Gras! Children’s Parade

3 p.m. 25th Street and Santa Fe Place

Firefighters Local 571 will host a parade dedicated to the families and children of Galveston with decorated floats and costumed kids.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade

6:30 p.m. 25th Street and Santa Fe Place

This grand parade, featuring marching bands, dance teams and dozens of lighted floats will mark the final hours of Mardi Gras Galveston 2020.