Family fun: 'Shoott’ comes to Houston for affordable photography for families
HOUSTON – Looking for a photographer to capture family memories? “Shoott” has arrived in Houston to provide affordable photography without breaking the bank.
The photography company made their debut in Houston this past month, giving families the option to hire a photographer without the outrageous pricing.
Customers can get a free 30-minute session when they book a session at certain areas such as The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Downtown Houston or Boulevard Oaks. Within three to five days they can purchase the photos they choose without obligation. The cost for each photo is $15, and if you buy 10+ photos the cost is $12.
You can also book a custom shoot for portraits, birthdays, corporate events, family events, graduation, travel or pre-weddings. However, they require you to pay upfront to book your shoot.
For booking information and more, you can visit shoott.com
🚀 Get ready Houston and San Antonio because Shoott is launching our signature 30 min insta-worthy complimentary-to-book sessions in your area starting TOMORROW Jan 24th! 🎉 . As an added perk, if you book a session for launch weekend (1/24-1/26) with the code LAUNCHTEXAS for Houston or LAUNCHSA for San Antonio, you’ll receive 20% off any orders of 5+ photos so book a slot while we still have a few left!!! 📸🤗🙌. And get ready for some more amazing content from Texas 🤠 . 📍Downtown Houston . . . . To book a slot, head to https://Shoott.com . #thingstodoinhouston #thingstodoinsanantonio #shoottphotos #renttherunway #lifestylephotography #instastyle #texasphotographer #houstonphotoshoot #inspiringmoms #startup #femaleentrepreneur #femaleowned #womenrunbusiness #whoruntheworld #houstontx #houston_insta #sanantoniotx
Dads are just bodyguards in sweaters 🥰 . 📍Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn . . . . . Book a session with the fam at https://Shoott.com . . #fridayfun #toddlerlife #dadsofinstagram #dadswithdaughters #daddysgirl #dadlife #toddlerphotography #familyphoto #familyportrait #fatherhood #fatherdaughter #shoottphotos
