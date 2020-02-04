68 things Texans love about being from Texas

HOUSTON – Texans really do love being from Texas.

On National Texas Day, celebrated on Feb. 1, we asked our fellow Texans to tell us what they loved most about living in the Lone Star State.

According to the National Day Calendar website, Texas got its designated national day in 2017 in the order in which it entered the Union. Texas entered the Union on Dec. 29, 1845 and was the 28th state to do so, according to History.com.

Below you’ll find a list of 68 things that our KPRC 2 viewers, both Texas natives and Texas transplants, said they loved about being born or raised here: