68 things Texans love about being from Texas
HOUSTON – Texans really do love being from Texas.
On National Texas Day, celebrated on Feb. 1, we asked our fellow Texans to tell us what they loved most about living in the Lone Star State.
According to the National Day Calendar website, Texas got its designated national day in 2017 in the order in which it entered the Union. Texas entered the Union on Dec. 29, 1845 and was the 28th state to do so, according to History.com.
Below you’ll find a list of 68 things that our KPRC 2 viewers, both Texas natives and Texas transplants, said they loved about being born or raised here:
- The people
- BBQ
- Whataburger
- The food
- The weather
- The Texas accent - “Hearing people always comment on my ‘Texas’ accent!” KPRC 2 viewer Cheryl Garcia tweeted.
- “The stars at night, are big and bright!”
- The diversity
- The culture
- No personal income tax
- The Texas swagger
- The wide-open space
- H-E-B
- Buc-ee’s
- Queso - “Queso. That’s the tweet." Rachel McNeill, former KPRC 2 anchor, tweeted.
- George Strait
- Matagorda Bay oysters
- The rodeos
- The Texas attitude
- Texas pride
- The wildlife
- Wearing a cowboy hat
- Texas high school football
- Astroworld
- The Astrodome
- Southern hospitality
- Pickup trucks
- Booming oil field work
- Funnel cakes
- How big the state is
- The history
- Tex-Mex food
- Affordable housing
- The state parks
- Mexican food
- “Everything is bigger in Texas!”
- Houston
- Dallas
- San Antonio
- Austin
- Golf in February
- Bluebonnets
- Floating down the Guadalupe River
- Saying “Y’all”
- The Texas spirit
- Texas A&M
- Blue Bell ice cream
- Ron Yates Wines
- Job opportunities
- Lower taxes
- Standard of living
- Mild winters
- The Dallas Cowboys
- The Houston Astros
- The Houston Texans
- The Houston Rockets
- Southern sweet tea
- Brisket
- Hot summers
- Texas wildflowers
- Texas beer
- Free slushies when the Texans win
- Tacos
- The Texas Hill Country
- The Texas flag
- Mrs Baird’s breads
- Texas beaches
- Everything!
