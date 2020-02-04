69ºF

68 things Texans love about being from Texas

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, Community, Houston
HOUSTON – Texans really do love being from Texas.

On National Texas Day, celebrated on Feb. 1, we asked our fellow Texans to tell us what they loved most about living in the Lone Star State.

According to the National Day Calendar website, Texas got its designated national day in 2017 in the order in which it entered the Union. Texas entered the Union on Dec. 29, 1845 and was the 28th state to do so, according to History.com.

Below you’ll find a list of 68 things that our KPRC 2 viewers, both Texas natives and Texas transplants, said they loved about being born or raised here:

  1. The people
  2. BBQ
  3. Whataburger
  4. The food
  5. The weather
  6. The Texas accent - “Hearing people always comment on my ‘Texas’ accent!” KPRC 2 viewer Cheryl Garcia tweeted.
  7. “The stars at night, are big and bright!”
  8. The diversity
  9. The culture
  10. No personal income tax
  11. The Texas swagger
  12. The wide-open space
  13. H-E-B
  14. Buc-ee’s
  15. Queso - “Queso. That’s the tweet." Rachel McNeill, former KPRC 2 anchor, tweeted.
  16. George Strait
  17. Matagorda Bay oysters
  18. The rodeos
  19. The Texas attitude
  20. Texas pride
  21. The wildlife
  22. Wearing a cowboy hat
  23. Texas high school football
  24. Astroworld
  25. The Astrodome
  26. Southern hospitality
  27. Pickup trucks
  28. Booming oil field work
  29. Funnel cakes
  30. How big the state is
  31. The history
  32. Tex-Mex food
  33. Affordable housing
  34. The state parks
  35. Mexican food
  36. “Everything is bigger in Texas!”
  37. Houston
  38. Dallas
  39. San Antonio
  40. Austin
  41. Golf in February
  42. Bluebonnets
  43. Floating down the Guadalupe River
  44. Saying “Y’all”
  45. The Texas spirit
  46. Texas A&M
  47. Blue Bell ice cream
  48. Ron Yates Wines
  49. Job opportunities
  50. Lower taxes
  51. Standard of living
  52. Mild winters
  53. The Dallas Cowboys
  54. The Houston Astros
  55. The Houston Texans
  56. The Houston Rockets
  57. Southern sweet tea
  58. Brisket
  59. Hot summers
  60. Texas wildflowers
  61. Texas beer
  62. Free slushies when the Texans win
  63. Tacos
  64. The Texas Hill Country
  65. The Texas flag
  66. Mrs Baird’s breads
  67. Texas beaches
  68. Everything!

