5 Texas road trips to take in the winter

HOUSTON – If you are looking for a roadtrip destination - from the Hill Country to Marfa - here are some of the best winter destinations in the Lone Star State:

Hill Country

Distance from Houston: approx. 250 miles (4 hours)

21881 Cielo Vista Drive is a beautiful property in the Texas Hill Country. (CREATIVE ESTUDIOS)

Hill Country is located northwest of San Antonio. The destination is popular for its wineries and outdoor recreation. Visitors can take advantage of a variety of nearby attractions. A multi-stop road trip will allow travelers to float the Guadalupe River one day, then stroll Garner State Park the next. Other popular sites in the Hill Country include the Gruene Hall, Hamilton Pool Preserve and Enchanted Rock.

South Padre Island

Distance from Houston: approx. 374 (5 hours and 45 minutes)

South Padre Island, Texas (iStock)

The idea of taking a long drive to a beach during the winter might not cross many Texans’ minds, but South Padre Island happens to be a popular winter vacation spot and escape to sunnier and slightly warmer weather. Top attractions include visiting Sea Turtle, Inc., the Birding and Nature Center and the Largest Outdoor Sandcastle in the US.

Fredericksburg

Distance from Houston: approx. 237 miles (4 hours)

Fredericksburg, Texas (Wikimedia Commons)

Fredericksburg is recognized as a romantic and family-fun destination. The town was named one of the most romantic small towns by CNN Travel. Popular attractions include wineries, breweries and distilleries, art exhibits and museums. Visitors can stay at the Hangar Hotel which features airplane memorabilia, a bed and breakfast, camp or stay in a cabin.

Big Bend National Park

Distance from Houston: approx. 563 miles (8 hours and 40 minutes)

(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Big Bend National Park is covers more than 800,000 acres in the south-most area of the Trans-Pecos region. Visitors can take advantage of a scenic drive or hike the trail. Other attractions include the fossil discovery exhibit, horseback riding and canoeing the river. The park serves as an entry point to Boquillas, Mexico. Visitors with a valid passport can walk the half-mile to Mexico or take a round trip ferry across the Rio Grande.

Marfa

Distance from Houston: approx. 599 miles (8 hours and 40 minutes)

Prada art installation in Marfa, Texas (visitmarfa.com)

Marfa is a popular art and glamping destination in west Texas. Here, visitors can see the mystic night sky over Chinati Mountains and the popular Prada art installation. The town is a luxury camping destination for many who opt for a unique rental such as tipis and cottages.