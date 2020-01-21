Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

13100 W. Bellfort Ave. (Alief)

Listed at $1,002/month, this 801-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 13100 W. Bellfort Ave.

The building features a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Sandri Lane and Avenida La Quinta Street (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at Sandri Lane and Avenida La Quinta Street. It's listed for $1,005/month.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Here's an 848-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 3737 Watonga Blvd. that's going for $1,005/month.

In the residence, you can expect a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

5430 Birdwood Road (Meyerland Area)

Check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 5430 Birdwood Road. It's listed for $1,006/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and wheelchair accessibility. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2100 Tannehill Drive (Lazy Brook / Timbergrove)

Located at 2100 Tannehill Drive, here's a 762-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,009/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.