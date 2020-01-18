This Houston-area playground has a huge obstacle course perfect for little ninja warriors in the making

Address: Tom Bass Park, Section 3, 15108 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77047

Now this is AWESOME!

Tom Bass Park started out as a really good Pearland park… but with the addition of the Challenge Course, it is AMAZING.

This permanent and public outdoor playground is a NFL themed ninja warrior course with 11 obstacles… complete with the timer button at the end. We go from Houston park to Houston park, making playgrounds into ninja courses… but Tom Bass Park actually has a ninja course!

Tom Bass Park challenge Course (Jill B. Jarvis)

In addition to the ninja course, you can race your friends at the 40 yard dash… and have it timed just by standing on the starting line.

So we raced and competed and were completely hot and tried when we finished our afternoon at the park. Tom Bass has several playgrounds, and most seem to be shaded… but the ninja course is currently in full sun. (I hope it will be covered someday… but have not information on this!)

We were way too tired to visit more of the park on this visit… but check out our past review HERE. It’s a great big place to play!

When you go, be sure to go to SECTION 3 of the park. (We spent a lot of time circling section 1 and 2 before we found it!)

This is an AMAZING playground for little ninjas. And according to KHOU, there are plans to install similar courses throughout Harris County Precinct 1!

Tom Bass Park shaded play structure (Jill B. Jarvis)

