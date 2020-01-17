Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

917 Gillette St. (Fourth Ward)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 917 Gillette St. It's listed for $1,703/month.

The building has a gym. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

16755 W. Lake Houston Parkway (The Groves)

Here's a 1,477-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 16755 W. Lake Houston Parkway that's going for $1,707/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

1915 W. Dallas St. (Montrose)

Listed at $1,715/month, this 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1915 W. Dallas St.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1405 Post Oak Blvd. (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 1405 Post Oak Blvd. It's also listed for $1,715/month for its 1,056 square feet.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

9831 W. Jennifer Way Drive (South Belt)

Here's a 2,127-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 9831 W. Jennifer Way Drive that's also going for $1,715/month.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

