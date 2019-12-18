You have to see inside these luxurious Hollywood-style homes that are coming to Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – The Residences at Calenti Court, a new 8.5-acre exclusive community, is bringing a Hollywood Hills vibe to Cypress Hill.

The new community will have seven luxurious Hollywood-style homes, each on a lot of over 1-acre, featuring an innovative and modern design for individuals looking for exquisite design and quality construction above all else, according to Calenti Homes.

There will be three different styles available for purchase: The Preston, The Carlisle and The Jessica. The homes will range from 4,000 to 10,000 square feet each.

The Preston style home is listed at $1.5 million on Zillow.com. The two-floor home will feature four bedrooms, five baths, a kitchen with towering ceilings and elegant wine racks that display and connect to the family room. The family room is an all-glass room that has views of the outdoor zero-edge swimming pool and hot tub.

The other two home styles are not yet listed for sale on Zillow.

The homes are built using an elevated controlled composite construction system, that helps create more energy-efficient homes that are better for the environment, according to a fragment on the Calenti Homes website.