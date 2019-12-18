You have to see inside these luxurious Hollywood-style homes that are coming to Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas – The Residences at Calenti Court, a new 8.5-acre exclusive community, is bringing a Hollywood Hills vibe to Cypress Hill.
The new community will have seven luxurious Hollywood-style homes, each on a lot of over 1-acre, featuring an innovative and modern design for individuals looking for exquisite design and quality construction above all else, according to Calenti Homes.
There will be three different styles available for purchase: The Preston, The Carlisle and The Jessica. The homes will range from 4,000 to 10,000 square feet each.
The Preston style home is listed at $1.5 million on Zillow.com. The two-floor home will feature four bedrooms, five baths, a kitchen with towering ceilings and elegant wine racks that display and connect to the family room. The family room is an all-glass room that has views of the outdoor zero-edge swimming pool and hot tub.
The other two home styles are not yet listed for sale on Zillow.
The homes are built using an elevated controlled composite construction system, that helps create more energy-efficient homes that are better for the environment, according to a fragment on the Calenti Homes website.
The Preston by Calenti Homes is the entertainers dream floor plan offering spacious rooms and gracious views thru the all glass Family Room which beckons you to the inviting outdoor zero edge Swimming Pool & hot tub. One key element of design for this floor plan is the enhanced designers kitchen featuring towering ceilings and elegant wine racks to display and connect the family room to the kitchen with ease.
The Carlisle by Calenti Homes brings the utmost style and design in a two story main entry space with open floor plan. Featuring a gas three sided fireplace and glass wine room in the main living space, the Carlisle also offers a spacious formal dinning room with retractable glass doors to a private dinning patio providing a great space for entertaining just across from the open kitchen. From this designers kitchen you have immediate access to the rear pool area and views to a majority of the first level. Venturing up a flight of stairs you are invited by a central skylight that strikes a balance between the upstairs living quarters and the master suite which overlooks both the rear pool and second level patio space.
The Jessica by Calenti Homes is an architectural statement with the floor plan spanning over the homesite offering a inventive courtyard, spacious rooms and gracious site lines. One highlight of this plan is the well designed in-law suite designed to provide ample space for separated living. Your own oasis at home the courtyard which beckons you to the inviting outdoor zero edge Swimming Pool & hot tub also provides ample space for hosting.
