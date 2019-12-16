Love Christmas caroling? Here are 4 Houston events that still carry on the holiday tradition

HOUSTON – Have you noticed that it is not so common to see Christmas carolers singing door to door anymore?

The art of Christmas caroling seems to be slowly disappearing, so we thought it would be nice to find places in Houston that are still carrying on with the holiday tradition.

Below are four Christmas caroling events coming up that promise to fill Houstonians with Christmas joy:

This Christmas event, curated by Houston-artist Kimberly Onyia, will be a beautiful gathering for families, friends, and significant others to share the joy and cheer that the season brings while enjoying live Christmas music and drinking hot cocoa.

Houston artists, including Kimberly Onyia, Deejay Lowrey, Lilian Levite, Matt Janay and Taylor Jannay, Ezekiel Adewusi and Brittney Balma, will be performing Christmas classics.

Price: $20

When: From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Arka Art Studio, located at 4715 Main Street #E

Join the Charis Theological Seminary & Bible Institute in its first carol service as it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ through singing.

Price: Free

When: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Charis Theological Seminary & Bible Institute, located at 3964 Bluebonnet Dr.

St John’s Presbyterian Church invites you to relax, eat cookies and enjoy some guitar-based Christmas carols.

Price: Free

When: From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: St John’s Presbyterian Church, located at 5020 West Bellfort St.

This family event, organized by the Upper Room Heights, promises an evening full of Christmas carols and a beautiful candlelight service.

Price: Free

When: From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: The Heights Theatre, located at 339 West 19th St.