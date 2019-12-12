Who was the first astronaut to Tweet from space?

HOUSTON – As a part of the Johnson Space Center’s Tuesday trivia, officials at NASA tested their followers’ knowledge of historic firsts.

In this week’s NASA Knowledge video, officials revealed the first astronaut to tweet from space, Mike Massimino who shared an online update with his followers on May 12, 2009.

From orbit: Launch was awesome!! I am feeling great, working hard, & enjoying the magnificent views, the adventure of a lifetime has begun! — Mike Massimino (@Astro_Mike) May 12, 2009

“It was a way to share the journey, and I think it has helped a lot,” Massimino said to NBC News at conference.

Massimino’s experiences from May 2009 are documented on his twitter account- @Astro_Mike. The astronaut shared several tweets throughout the month that offer insight of life in outer space.

Massimino enjoyed the view of Earth.

From orbit: At the end of my spacewalk, I had time to just look at the Earth, the most awesome sight my eyes have seen, undescribable — Mike Massimino (@Astro_Mike) May 18, 2009

The spaceman also was entertained by acting as a fish.

From orbit: Eating chocolates in space, floating then in front of me then floating and eating them like I am a fish — Mike Massimino (@Astro_Mike) May 19, 2009

Massimino returned to Earth in late May. His last ‘from orbit’ tweet was sent on May 22, 2009.

See more of @Astro_Mike's tweets 'from orbit'