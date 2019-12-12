61ºF

Who was the first astronaut to Tweet from space?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – As a part of the Johnson Space Center’s Tuesday trivia, officials at NASA tested their followers’ knowledge of historic firsts.

In this week’s NASA Knowledge video, officials revealed the first astronaut to tweet from space, Mike Massimino who shared an online update with his followers on May 12, 2009.

“It was a way to share the journey, and I think it has helped a lot,” Massimino said to NBC News at conference.

Massimino’s experiences from May 2009 are documented on his twitter account- @Astro_Mike. The astronaut shared several tweets throughout the month that offer insight of life in outer space.

Massimino enjoyed the view of Earth.

The spaceman also was entertained by acting as a fish.

Massimino returned to Earth in late May. His last ‘from orbit’ tweet was sent on May 22, 2009.

See more of @Astro_Mike's tweets 'from orbit'

