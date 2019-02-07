5 genius ways to seek revenge on an ex who broke your heart

There's a line in the classic movie "The First Wives Club" that will forever ring true about breakups: "Don't get mad, get everything."

It's never fun when an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend breaks your heart. Not only is there the awkwardness of having to tell your friends and family that it's over, but you're also incredibly sad and depressed about the whole situation.

You can do a few things, however, to ease your heartbreak. They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but what kind of revenge are we talking about? Eating your feelings surely helps, but the scale unfortunately never lies. You can go full Beyoncé on them and start "lemonading," but having to replace car windows after you smash them with a baseball bat could get expensive.

So don't worry, you heartbroken jellyfish. Luckily for you, we have assembled a few different ways for you to have your best revenge on that scrub who broke your heart.

1.) Name a cockroach after your ex

Besides the obvious LOL factor of naming a nasty bug after your ex, the El Paso Zoo will literally feed the cockroach that you named your ex after to a meerkat on Valentine's Day on a live camera. How perfect is that?

What's the perfect Valentine's Day gift? ❤️ Naming a cockroach after your ex, of course! Message us your ex's name and... Posted by El Paso Zoo on Monday, February 4, 2019

2.) Or name a snake after your ex

Paula Abdul told us that snakes are cold-hearted, just like your exes, so why not name a snake after them? The Sydney Zoo is holding a contest and the winner will get to name a snake after their ex. It may not be as satisfying as watching a cockroach named Chad get eaten by a meerkat, but this will do, too.

3.) Change your Netflix password

If you've been in a long-term relationship, chances are you might have shared a Netflix or Hulu password with your ex. There's no better way to serve revenge than when they're ready to watch "The Office" for the millionth time and they can't get their Michael Scott fix. Burn!

4.) Upgrade your life

Beyoncé once said, "Best revenge is your paper," and truer words have never been spoken. If your significant other dumped you, then it's time to upgrade your life! Get your hair done, maybe hit the gym a few times or maybe even apply for a better-paying job. Use your heartbreak to fuel your comeback.

5.) Go public

First of all, you should only go public if your ex cheated on you. If it was just a sad "it's not you, it's me" situation, then stick to Facebook, but if this person went behind your back and cheated, then you need to go big or go home, like one woman did at a football game. She held up a sign that read, "My cheating ex-boyfriend is watching from couch instead." Totally genius.

And please, comment below if you have any ways that are perfect for getting back at your ex.