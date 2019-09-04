Worth it? 'Jersey Shore' house can be rented out for $3K a night

You can now stay at the house where MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed.

The six-bedroom, one-bathroom house is in Seaside Heights, and is now available on Booking.com to rent for around $3,000 per night.

Cast members, including Snooki, The Situation, and Pauly D stayed in the house during the show's original run.

The house can accommodate 11 guests and is just a four-minute walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Watch the video above for photos of the space. What do you think -- would you stay there?



