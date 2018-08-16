How the world is responding to death of 'Queen of Soul'

A representative of legendary singer Aretha Franklin confirms the "Queen of Soul" has died. Franklin was 76 and was battling pancreatic cancer. The music world, celebrities and fans are responding to the news.

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

RIP QUEEN SO GLAD YOU KNEW HOW MUCH YOU WERE LOVED, HONORED AND RESPECTED!!! #RIPArethaFranklin 🙌🏼🙏🏼👏🏼♥️😪 #QueenOfSoul @ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/bBuhtt5lXg — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Lady Soul. The first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fane, Aretha Franklin was an artist of passion, sophistication and command, whose recordings remain anthems that defined soul music. Long live the Queen. pic.twitter.com/V3khKRPyX5 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) August 16, 2018

RIP ARETHA. There Will never be another ..Thank you for giving us all of you!! — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) August 16, 2018

The Clintons on Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/aAp3zHyHXW — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

All of us. ALL of us stood on your shoulders. You were the Genesis of it all. The Genesis of the word, “Soul”...

Goodbye, Aretha.

🌹 pic.twitter.com/ukTM7Z96KH — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 16, 2018

We Will Always Love You Aretha We Will Always Speak Your Name And Give RESPECT. ~Lish and Debbie 💕💐 #arethafranklin pic.twitter.com/kUFoqoMxiA — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018

The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/R2lxjXwDO8 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 16, 2018

Rest in Power, Ms. Aretha. You were the Queen. Your rendition of “Respect” launched a revolution. Our condolences go out to the Franklin family and all of her fans worldwide. - The Redding Family https://t.co/GzudOmBH5M #ArethaFranklin — Otis Redding (@OtisRedding) August 16, 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

