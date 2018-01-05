This video of the 'Jurassic Park' theme conducted by man in dinosaur costume is everything

HOUSTON - A dinosaur costume, a symphony and the John Williams theme from “Jurassic Park” has made one woman’s life more complete.

Ailyn Marie’s‏ video of the performance on Twitter from last March is going viral this week with more than 3 million views.

Billboard reports conductor Christopher Dragon and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra visited the Denver Comic Con to perform A Symphonic Tribute to Comic Con: The Tetralogy concert, where they played the iconic theme from Jurassic Park with Dragon dressed up in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

Watch the performance below:

My entire life has led to this moment... T-Rex conducting the Jurassic Park theme song. 😭❤😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9BtCwmPKY — Ailyn Marie (@TheLeanMarie) January 3, 2018

