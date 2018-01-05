This video of the 'Jurassic Park' theme conducted by man in dinosaur costume is everything

HOUSTON - A dinosaur costume, a symphony and the John Williams theme from “Jurassic Park” has made one woman’s life more complete.
Ailyn Marie’s video of the performance on Twitter from last March is going viral this week with more than 3 million views.
Billboard reports conductor Christopher Dragon and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra visited the Denver Comic Con to perform A Symphonic Tribute to Comic Con: The Tetralogy concert, where they played the iconic theme from Jurassic Park with Dragon dressed up in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.
Watch the performance below:
My entire life has led to this moment... T-Rex conducting the Jurassic Park theme song. 😭❤😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9BtCwmPKY — Ailyn Marie (@TheLeanMarie) January 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.