Sylvester Stallone announces 'Rambo 5'

A still from the upcoming Rambo sequel, as announced on Sylvester Stallone's Instagram page.

HOUSTON - Rambo is apparently making a comeback.

Sylvester Stallone announced the sequel on Instagram, saying the character will grace screens at least once more.

"After a lifetime of war all Rambo wants are days of peace...Happy just to take a breath of freedom, to work his fathers ranch, to train horses, to live a meaningful life, to protect the only two people he still feels love for…fate has other plans. #rambo5"

Stallone fans came out in force in the comments, asking for a trailer for the film and commenting on the cowboy looks of the storied star in the photo accompanying the post.

"TRAILER....please!" erkanuzkan wrote. "The anticipation is unbearable."

"Horses look good on you @officialslystallone," celticangel03 wrote. "It’s been fun so far seeing the progress! I can’t wait for the movie."

