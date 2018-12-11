Entertainment

Selena series coming to Netflix with Quintanilla family's blessing

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - The life story of Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix as a scripted series. 

The series has the involvement of Quintanilla’s family, according to an announcement on Facebook. The Quintanilla family is executive producing the show.

The series trailer – punctuated by cheers and on-screen lyrics from the star’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” --

doesn’t have a date of release or an announcement about who will star as Selena in the scripted series.

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.