Selena series coming to Netflix with Quintanilla family's blessing

HOUSTON - The life story of Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix as a scripted series.
The series has the involvement of Quintanilla’s family, according to an announcement on Facebook. The Quintanilla family is executive producing the show.
The series trailer – punctuated by cheers and on-screen lyrics from the star’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” --doesn’t have a date of release or an announcement about who will star as Selena in the scripted series.
