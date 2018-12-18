Penny Marshall, actress and director, dead at 75

Penny Marshall, actress and director, has died at age 75, according to multiple media reports.
Both the NY Daily News and TMZ.com reported that Marshall died Monday night at her California home.
Marshall starred as Laverne in the 70's TV hit series 'Laverne & Shirley.'
She directed the movies 'Big' and 'A League of Their Own.'
Marshall was born in 1943 in the Bronx, New York City. She was the son of a film director and the younger sister of filmmakers Garry Marshall and Ronny Hallin.
She appeared on many TV shows in the early 1970s, including 'The Odd Couple,' 'Mary Tyler Moore' and 'Happy Days.'
Her appearance on the latter led to 'Laverne & Shirley,' which ran from 1976-83.
Marshall directed several episodes of the show, then segued to film directing, starting with 1986's 'Jumpin' Jack Flash.'
After 'Big' came 'Awakenings' and 'A League of Their Own,' followed by 'Renaissance Man,' 'The Preacher's Wife' and 'Riding in Cars with Boys.'
Marshall was directing a documentary about Dennis Rodman. The film is in post-production, accordign to IMDB.com.
