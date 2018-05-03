Mom of former Rockets star wins big on game show

HOUSTON - Former Houston Rockets player Patrick Beverley has proven that he has skills on the court and, on Wednesday, his mother proved that she has skills when it comes to game shows.

Lisa Beverley appeared on an episode of "The Price is Right" and dominated.

Sporting an "NBA Mom" T-shirt with a Clippers logo -- her son's current team -- on it, Beverley won a car in the game "Let 'Em Roll." But she wasn't finished.

That win earned Beverley a chance to spin the big wheel for a chance to compete in the Showcase Showdown. She earned a $1 spin and took home a bonus $1,000.

During the Showcase Showdown, Beverley outbid her opponent to win yet another car and a trip to Madagascar. Her winnings turned out to be a total value of about $41,000.

Her son was watching and reacted to the news on Twitter.

Wow is all I can say is wow!!! She really won!!! I’m hyped like it was a playoff game!!! @NBAonTNT https://t.co/wiApJDjXpo — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

