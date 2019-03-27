'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke coming to Houston's Comicpalooza

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 18: Actress Emilia Clarke arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Game of Thrones' mother of dragons, Khaleesi, or her real character name, Daenerys Targaryen, will be at Houston's Comicpalooza this year.

Emilia Clarke, who plays the character from the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series by George R. R. Martin, will be headlining the event, which begins May 10 at George R. Brown Convention Center. Comicpalooza runs until May 12.

Clarke will be at Compicpalooza May 11 and May 12, the first con that Clarke has attended outside San Diego’s Comic-Con. Joining her is Nathalie Emmanuel who portrays Dany’s trusted advisor Missandei in the award-winning hit series.

Clarke will be in the eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ which will premiere Sunday, April 14.

