Houston to host a variety of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a pasta festival to a scotch and beer festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Second Annual Houston Pasta Festival

From the event description:

On Sunday more than 20 Houston-area restaurants and their chefs will present their interpretations of Italy's gift to the world, pasta, at the Houston Pasta Festival at the Bayou City Event Center. Your ticket Includes free parking, food tastings and wine samples and there will be a cash bar.

When: Sunday, May 19, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zydeco on the Rooftop w/ Chris Ardion

From the event description:

Chris Ardoin is performing his Zydeco on Sunday on the rooftop at Calhoun's Rooftop. Ardoin is a Zydeco accordionist and singer, who includes hip-hop, reggae and R&B in his music.

When: Sunday, May 19, 3-11:30 p.m.

Where: Calhoun's Rooftop, 4701 Calhoun Road, #200

Price: $10 (RoofTop Zydeco)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

3rd Scotch & Beer Festival



From the event description:

Enjoy over 50 different spirits while tasting food, dancing to live music, an art show and a casino night on Friday with the third annual Scotch and Beer Festival at the India House Houston. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple to support domestic violence awareness.

When: Friday, May 17, 7-11 p.m.

Where: India House Houston, 8888 W. Bellfort

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunch after the Walk in the Woods with BCO & HTXO

From the event description:

The Canyon Creek is hosting Lunch after the Walk in the Woods with BCO & HTXO on Saturday. Whether you plan to go on the hike or not, the restaurant welcomes all guests.

When: Saturday, May 18, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Canyon Creek Cafe, 6603 Westcott St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

42% Off Murder-Mystery Show and Dinner at Birraporetti's

From the Birraporetti's deal description:

Head honchos, like Al Capone, Don Corleone and Tony Soprano, gather for their annual meeting. Unsurprisingly, when mobsters get together, mayhem ensues. Customers enjoy an Italian dinner buffet while assisting actors in uncovering whodunnit. The Italian dinner buffet includes lasagna, chicken Alfredo and pasta.

Where: 500 Louisiana St., Inner Loop

Price: $35 (42 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

