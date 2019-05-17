Escape from Houston to Nassau on a budget

According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018's must-visit destinations. If you're considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital? It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges. A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Houston and Nassau in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and favorite local attractions.

Cheapest Nassau flights

The cheapest flights between Houston and Nassau are if you leave on May 27 and return from the Bahamas on May 30. Bahamasair currently has tickets for $400, roundtrip.

Bahamasair also has tickets at that price point in June. If you fly out of Houston on June 24 and return from Nassau on June 27, Bahamasair can get you there and back for $400 roundtrip.

Top Nassau hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.

Located in Nassau, this beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the Cable Beach Golf Club.

The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)

If you're looking for a popular place to stay, try The Reef Atlantis. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.

"The food was excellent, the grounds amazing and the experience as a whole was really fun. The water slide through the shark tank was a highlight," wrote visitor Ryan.

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)

A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.

Featured Nassau restaurants

Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Twin Brothers (Nassau)

One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.

"Great place to go eat real Bahamian food," wrote visitor Daniel. "Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite."

The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)

Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.

Expect local seafood with a gourmet twist accompanied by ocean views.

Senor Frog's (Woodes Rodgers Walk)

If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Senor Frog's.

"The atmosphere in this bar is off da chain," wrote reviewer Simple. "The bar was giving out shots, having drinking and dancing contests on stage and just being really entertaining. ... You should definitely stop by here when you come to the Bahamas."

Cafe Matisse (Bank Lane)

Finally, there's Cafe Matisse.

"Cafe Matisse has one of the most sparkling reputations in the Bahamas. Expect gourmet dishes such as lobster ravioli and rosemary steaks," wrote Ramona.

Top Nassau attractions

Nassau is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.

National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)

The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas.

"This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna. "The building is beautiful and the exhibits are true Bahamian art."

Love Beach (New Providence Island)

Love Beach is another must-visit spot.

A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.

"The name says it all," wrote visitor John. "This beach is romantic and evocative."

