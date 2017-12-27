Beyonce rocked Instagram in 2017; These are the top 10 posts of the year on Instagram

HOUSTON - Houston native Beyonce rocked Instagram this year.

The star had the most liked Instagram post for her twins announcement, and made the top 10 again with her babies’ arrival announcement.

Here is the full list of the most popular Instagram posts of 2017. Most-liked posts of 2017:

1. Beyoncé (@beyonce)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

3. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

4. Beyoncé (@beyonce)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

6. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

7. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

9. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

10. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

