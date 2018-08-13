Entertainment

Aretha Franklin hospitalized, 'gravely ill,' reports say

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, has been hospitalized, according to several news reports.

Showbiz 411 broke the news late Sunday night saying the singer was "gravely ill" in Detroit. 

The 76-year-old is reportedly surrounded by family and friends, who are asking for prayers.

After the news came out, social media blew up with people sharing memories of listening to her music and prayers for the artist.

Franklin's last performance was in November 2017 at the Elton John Aids Foundation Gala in New York.

 

