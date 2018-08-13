Aretha Franklin hospitalized, 'gravely ill,' reports say

HOUSTON - The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, has been hospitalized, according to several news reports.

Showbiz 411 broke the news late Sunday night saying the singer was "gravely ill" in Detroit.

The 76-year-old is reportedly surrounded by family and friends, who are asking for prayers.

After the news came out, social media blew up with people sharing memories of listening to her music and prayers for the artist.

Franklin's last performance was in November 2017 at the Elton John Aids Foundation Gala in New York.

Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018

I Say a Little Prayer for Aretha Franklin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ktIeJEOVp2 — Claire Underwood (@ParisPasRose) August 13, 2018

Anybody else not wanting to go to sleep because you don’t want to see an alert about Aretha Franklin in the morning when you wake up? pic.twitter.com/r7Ofu8FwdQ — 👑Jewell Reign👑 (@JewellReign) August 13, 2018

prayers up for Aretha Franklin 🙏😭 stay with us auntie pic.twitter.com/pOrp2AQu58 — 🌻🌻🌻 (@JAYVERSACE) August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin absolutely stealing the show at the 2015 Kenedy Centre Honours. Some of her tracks from the 60s are up there with my favourites, but none send shivers down my spine quite like this performance pic.twitter.com/NHtWhqXOhy — columbo Ⓥ (@t0mbstoneblues) August 13, 2018

Sending thoughts of love, healing and peace to Aretha Franklin, who is reported to be gravely ill.



Much R-E-S-P-E-C-T.#Queenhttps://t.co/RZGX1nqPId — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 13, 2018

Sending prayers up for the living legend herself, the one and only “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin! 🙏🏽 #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul #LivingLegend pic.twitter.com/y0AFx90zme — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) August 13, 2018

Trying my best to ignore this news about Aretha Franklin, and that ain't working out so well for me. One of the few people in public life for which hyperbole does not exist. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 13, 2018

Can you imagine a world without Aretha Franklin in it? pic.twitter.com/tSVyftdRYF — Leslie Molson (@lesliemolson) August 13, 2018

