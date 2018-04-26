8 things you need to know before seeing 'Avengers: Infinity War' this weekend

It seems like yesterday that Robert Downey Jr. appeared on the silver screen as Tony Stark and took fans on this wild journey that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ten years later, the beginning to the end of these super hero films continues when "Avengers: Infinity War" is released in theaters Friday.

Because "Avengers: Infinity Wars" is being described as the "most ambitious crossover event in history," it's important to get caught up on all the drama so you're not totally confused when the cast of "Black Panther" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" shows up.

1. The cast is huge

Because this is the most ambitious crossover event in history, practically every super hero that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes an appearance in the new movie. That means all of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and Black Panther.

Of course, the likes of Robert Downy Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo are back, but that also means other stars in the Marvel universe will show up like Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt and so many more.

The movie boosts that there are 76 main characters, so yeah, you might want to bring some paper and a pen to keep track of everyone.

2. It's the 18th film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It all started with the original "Iron Man" back in 2008 and hit new heights when "Black Panther" was released earlier this year. Before "Black Panther," you really had to be a fan of comics and super hero action movies to follow along, but now the floodgates are open for new fans to jump on the Marvel train.

3. Thanos is the bad guy

Thanos has always been lurking in the background, almost pulling the strings for others to do his bidding like Loki and his group of minions, the Black Order. Thanos basically wants to rule the universe by acquiring all of the Infinity Stones (more on that later) and he will stop at nothing to get them all.

This is Thanos' first time as the main villain and he is masterfully played by Josh Brolin.

4. The original Avengers team is currently broken up

During "Avengers: Age of Ultron," thinks went south pretty quickly with the beloved Avengers team. The Sokovia Accords pretty much split the team down the middle, with Iron Man and Captain America recruiting their own members for a battle.

Currently, Iron Man is in charge of the official Avengers that include Spider-Man and War Machine.

We're expecting some reconciliation between Iron Man and Captain America at some point during the movie. How are they supposed to defeat Thanos without everyone, right?

5. An Avenger might die

Rumors have been circulating that at least one character isn't going to make it out alive. E! reports that a few of the actors have contacts that are expiring soon (Downey, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson) and the storylines for some of these Marvel super heroes are coming to an end.

6. The search for Infinity Stones continues

The Infinity Stones have always been pushing the narrative in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's been Thor's job to find them. The sixth stone, the Soul Stone, has yet to appear on screen and it's location is unknown. Some think that the Soul Stone is hidden in Wakanda, which is the perfect excuse to return to the "Black Panther" world and remember just how truly amazing that film is.

7. It's going to be a long movie

Clocking in at 160 minutes, you might want to save the soda and just stick to popcorn for this one. Just make sure you stick around for the credits — Marvel is known for sneaking in some extra scenes and clues for future movies.

8. We get to meet Thanos' team of evil cronies

None as the Black Order, Thanos' team of anti-Avengers had five members in the comic books, but in "Avengers: Infinity War," one member named Supergaint is cut from the film leaving Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw and Corvus Glaive. They each have their own unique powers and are highly loyal to Thanos.

Now that you've been refreshed and primed for one of the most anticipated movies of all time, grab a friend (and share this article with them so they can get caught up, too) and some popcorn and get to your local movie theater.

