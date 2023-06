Kourtney Kardashian attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy announcement re-created a scene from a hit video by husband Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182.

On Friday, Kardashian Barker shared video footage from a Blink-182 concert where she held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” from the audience.

As fans may recall, a woman did the same thing in Blink-182′s 1999 video for the hit song, “All The Small Things.”

