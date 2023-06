FILE - In this June 24, 2014 photo shows Scottish singer Susan Boyle poses for a portrait in promotion of her upcoming US tour in New York. Singing sensation Susan Boyle has her first boyfriend at age 53 — a Connecticut doctor she met on her recent U.S. tour who may soon visit her in Scotland. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Susan Boyle shared some personal news about her health.

The Scottish singer made a surprise appearance during the “Britain’s Got Talent” finale on Sunday, where she revealed that she suffered a stroke last year.

Boyle first took the stage with the West End cast of “Les Misérables” to sing the song that changed her life, “I Dreamed A Dream.” Boyle, 62, sang the track while she was a contestant on the show in 2009.

