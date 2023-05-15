85º

Reba McEntire to join ‘The Voice’ for Season 24

NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with superstar coaches for season 24, airing fall 2023

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: ROYAL ALBERT HALL Photo of Reba McENTIRE (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Redferns) (Nicky J. Sims, Getty)

HOUSTON – Fresh off her role as season 23 mega mentor, multi-media entertainment mogul and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire claims her red chair alongside veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Season 23 live shows kick off tonight at 7 p.m. CT with a performance-packed two-hour semi-final. The top eight artists will perform live for the first time in front of coaches for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.

This season of “The Voice” is the No. 1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

Amanda Cochran

