Reba McEntire to join ‘The Voice’ for Season 24

HOUSTON – Fresh off her role as season 23 mega mentor, multi-media entertainment mogul and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire claims her red chair alongside veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Season 23 live shows kick off tonight at 7 p.m. CT with a performance-packed two-hour semi-final. The top eight artists will perform live for the first time in front of coaches for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.

This season of “The Voice” is the No. 1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.