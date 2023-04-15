83º

Disney’s casting of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ character prompts colorism debate

Native Hawaiian fans say Disney has a track record of whitewashing characters, and they’re not happy with the reimagining of Nani as a lighter-skinned, biracial actor in the classic movie’s upcoming adaptation.

By Sakshi Venkatraman, NBC News

Following news that “Lilo & Stitch” will be the latest Disney classic to get the live-action treatment, fans of the 2002 animated movie were abuzz with predictions and desires for who would take on the iconic Native Hawaiian roles. Many were left disappointed Friday when Disney announced the casting of a biracial, light-skinned actor in the role of Nani, Lilo’s older sister, who in the original movie was drawn with darker skin, black hair and ethnic features.

“Not being Indigenous or from a PoC community, it may not be easy to see a problem with this casting, but within our communities this is a big issue,” one person tweeted. “Nani is Indigenous Hawaiian with strong features and dark skin, this casting is blatant colorism.”

Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

