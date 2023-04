Left: Hassie Harrison arrives at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Right: Ryan Bingham arrives at the premiere of "Hostiles" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Yellowstone” actors Hassie Harrison, 33, and Ryan Bingham, 42, are dating in real life!

On Wednesday, April 12, Harrison and Bingham shared a photo of themselves kissing in front of a burning bush while they both wore camouflage jackets, blue jeans and a hat.

“More than a spark 🔥 @hassieharrison,” Bingham captioned the snap, which Harrison later shared on her Instagram Stories.

Read the full story on today.com.