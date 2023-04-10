Julian Figueroa, Mexican telenovela star and son of actress Maribel Guardia, dies at 27

TAXCO, MEXICO - DECEMBER 15: Julián Figueroa poses for photo during presentation of Por siempre Joan Sebastian Televisa series at Taxco, on December 15, 2015 in Taxco, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Mexican Telenovela star and singer Julian Figueroa, son of actress Maribel Guardia and the late Mexican music icon Joan Sebastian, has died at the age of 27.

According to People Magazine, Figueroa was well-known as a popular singer with songs such as “Volare,” and “Como Olvidar,” and starred in the popular telenovela “Mi Camino Es Amarte.”

Guardia wrote on her Instagram that Figueroa was found unconscious in his room while she was at a theater. When 911 was called, she said authorities found him “already lifeless, with no traces of violence.”

“The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” she wrote in Spanish.

Figueroa is survived by his wife Ime Garza and their six-year-old son, Jose Julian.

Guardia, in her Instagram post, said she asked for the family’s privacy to be respected, and funeral services will be private.