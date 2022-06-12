97º

‘I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.’ Country star Toby Keith reveals he has stomach cancer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Country superstar Toby Keith took to social media on Sunday to tell fans he is being treated for stomach cancer.

The singer, known for hits such as “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup” said he was diagnosed with the illness in late 2021 and has received chemotherapy and surgery six months ago.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he said in a statement to fans. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

According to his Instagram, Keith was set to release a new single called “Oklahoma Breakdown” to radio stations nationwide. However, he assured fans that he will see them “sooner than later.”

Keith was a past guest at RodeoHouston, where he last performed in 2013.

