‘Baby, one more time!’ Pop star Britney Spears reveals she’s pregnant with her 3rd child

Oops, she did it again! Pop star Britney Spears announced on Monday that she’s pregnant with her third child.

In a post on her Instagram account, Spears shared a photo of a cup of black tea with a few flowers. She started by saying she “lost so much weight” before her trip to Hawaii with her beau Sam Ashgari, “only to gain it back.”

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’” she wrote on Instagram.

She went on to explain that she got a pregnancy test and said, “well, I’m having a baby.”

Spears also said that she may not be able to go out as much due to paparazzo “getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” and that she reportedly suffered from perinatal depression, a mood disorder that occurs after the mother’s baby is born.

She ended her post that she plans to do yoga every day.

Ad

Many celebrities, including reality star Paris Hilton took their time to congratulate the pop star.

“Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”

According to USA Today, Spears has two boys, Sean Preston, 16 and Jayden James, 15 with her previous husband Kevin Federline. This is her first child with Ashgari.

This comes months after her conservatorship ended that prevented her to get pregnant, lasting a total of 14 years.

RELATED COVERAGE:

EXPLAINER: Britney Spears’ conservatorship, and its endgame

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship that controls her life, money

Ad

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal