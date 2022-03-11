Elon Musk now a father to 7 secretly welcomed second child with Grimes in December

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now a father of seven after secretly welcoming a baby with singer Grimes in December, CNN reports.

According to the report, Grimes -- born Claire Elise Boucher -- revealed in an interview Vanity Fair that she and Musk welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in December.

The newborn, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, is the couple’s second child together.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020.

According to CNN, Exa Dark Sideræ is Musk’s seventh child. He has five other children from a previous marriage. Another child from a previous relationship died in infancy.

CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, in 2021. A grand opening for the first Texas facility is slated to happen in April.